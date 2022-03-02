“Good Times” Actor Johnny Brown Dies at 84 – Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Actor Johnny Brown, best known for his role as housing superintendent Nathan Bookman on the hit series GOOD TIMES (1975-1979), passed away unexpectedly March 2, 2022. He was 84.

Besides his role on GOOD TIMES, Brown is also known for his long-running stint on ROWAN & MARTIN’S LAUGH-IN (1967-1973). Brown may be a familiar face to many TV viewers as he appeared in several films and popular TV series such as LOVE, AMERICAN STYLE (1969-1974), MAUDE (1972-1978), THE WIZ (1978), GIMME A BREAK! (1981-1987), THE JEFFERSONS (1975-1985), FANTASY ISLAND (1977-1984), PUNKY BREWSTER (1984-1988), MOONLIGHTING (1985-1989), 227 (1985-1990), FAMILY MATTERS (1989-1998), SISTER, SISTER (1994-1999), THE JAMIE FOXX SHOW (1996-2001), and EVERYBODY HATES CHRIS (2005-2009).

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Johnny Brown’s family during their time of grief.