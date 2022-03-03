“My Three Sons” Star Tim Considine Dies at 81- Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Actor Timothy Considine, who played eldest son Mike on the 1960s TV series MY THREE SONS, passed away March 3, 2022 at his home in Los Angeles. No cause of death was given.

Considine made his screen debut at age 12 in the film THE CLOWN (1953), starring Red Skelton. He is also widely known for his appearances in several Disney productions including THE HARDY BOYS: THE MYSTERY OF THE APPLEGATE TREASURE (1956), ANNETTE (1958), THE MICKEY MOUSE CLUB (1955-1958), THE SHAGGY DOG (1959) and THE MAGICAL WORLD OF DISNEY (1954-1997). His additional film and TV credits include CHEYENNE (1955-1963), THE UNTOUCHABLES (1959-1963), BONANZA (1959-1973), THE FUGITIVE (1963-1967), PATTON (1970), GUNSMOKE (1955-1975), and SIMON & SIMON (1981-1989).

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Tim Considine’s family during their time of grief.