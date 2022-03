He’s not only a jagoff, he looks horrible & like he hasn’t taken a bath in years!

Meidas Barry

@bpsbarry1

If anybody really cared about Washed-up child actor Ricky Schroder, he’d have a steady film career. He’s entitled to sacrifice himself for whatever he wants his everlasting legacy to be. Right now his legacy is harassing a Costco employee doing his job.



https://t.co/1HHhPo91e1