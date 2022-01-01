Armed Men On Joint Base Andrews – Update









By Nikki Slusher

Two individuals who were reported as active shooters found their way onto the most prominent Air Force base in the country. On Sunday evening, local Maryland news organization MoCo PG News reported the base was on lockdown and an active search of the men was ongoing.

JBA is the military base Air Force One takes off from. Marine Two also frequents it’s runways. In fact, VP Kamala Harris and other cabinet members had a flight scheduled this evening out of the base.

Per the NPR, VP Harris and SGOTUS had already left in Marine Two; the members who traveled with VP Harris earlier — Cardona, Buttigieg, Regan, and Fudge — were safely off base already.

According to reports, two armed men jumped out of their black Ford Edge. Both men then ran, bypassing the gate and security guards. The weapons in earlier reports were unspecified; however, MoCo PG News is reporting that one of the suspects has been apprehended. Officer’s also recovered a Glock .40 at the scene.

The search for the second individual was still ongoing at the time this article was written. It is unconfirmed if the individuals were there for VP Harris or if it’s just a coincidence.

This story will be updated once more information is available.