Doctor Curmudgeon® Who Am I?

I was born on a cold winter day on January 25, 1978; and it makes me 44 years old.

Although I graduated with a law degree, I segued into comedy. With so many dark clouds gathering over my beloved country, I needed to search for humor. I discovered that I had a talent for comedy, for helping people to laugh and to forget for a brief time, the ominous events surrounding us.

For a while, I was a comedian, but then I created a company that produced cartoons and films.

Surprisingly, I really found my voice in a television series that appeared from 2015 to 2019.

This series became immensely popular. It was called “Servant of the People.” I was now an actor playing the part of a history teacher who became President of an Eastern European country.

I am a Jew and I have had relatives who served in the Soviet Red Army and who have died in the Holocaust. I was raised right here, in Southeastern Ukraine. And as a friend of my mine, Oksana Markarova, the Ukrainian ambassador to the United States, said recently, “I mean, he is Ukrainian in all of his heart, but he’s also Jewish.”

Politically, I am an independent and I am a political outsider.

I understand the implications of Putin saying that he is attempting to “de-nazify” my beloved Ukraine. But, as I have said and I quote myself, “How can I be a Nazi? Explain it to my grandfather, who went through the entire war in the infantry of the Soviet army, and died a colonel in an independent Ukraine.”

I was informed by Ned Price who is a spokesperson for the United States State Department that I am a “prime target for Russian aggression.”

I am aware of that and I have said that “according to our information, the enemy marked me as target No.1, my family – as target No.2. They want to destroy Ukraine politically by destroying the head of state.”

When the United States offered to evacuate my family, I declined their offer and told them: “The fight is here. I need ammunition, not a ride.”

There are those who have referred to me as some comedian.

But this is who I am.

I stand up proudly to proclaim that I am Volodymyr Oleksandrovych Zelensky, a Ukrainian..

