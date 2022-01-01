60 Seconds with Shakatak’s Bill Sharpe







Exclusive Interview by Karen Beishuizen

Today’s guest is one of the founding members of the British Jazz-Funk band Shakatak. We all know them from the hits “Night Birds” and “down on the Street”. The band is still touring and enjoying great popularity.

KB: You have been one of the founding members of the group Shakatak: How and where did this happen?

This happened in 1980 when Roger, me and Keith were playing in a band called Tracks and through Roger we met Nigel Wright who became our producer.

We went into the studio and recorded 3 songs and one of them Steppin became our first single on Polydor

KB: In 1985 you collaborated with Gary Numan on several albums. You were still with Shakatak at that time? And you released solo albums?

Yes, I was still with Shakatak but it was good to work with Gary and do something different from the band musically. We all release solo albums now and then, but Shakatak is still our priority.

KB: In 1999 you released your 2nd solo album co-produced by Don Grusin. I understand you are still working with him today.

Don and I are still in touch and are thinking about doing a 3rd album at some point.

KB: In the last few years you worked with Jan Wobble, Robert Tola and Eddie Clarke on their albums?

Working with Jah Wobble was great fun, and it was more like a jam session that was recorded. Eddie Clarke was a different way of working and took 5 years to finish with our busy schedules.

Sadly, it was Eddie’s last recording before his untimely passing but I’m very proud to have worked with him. A lovely guy.

KB: Are you planning any new solo projects or a new album with Shakatak who you are still touring with?

We’ve just started working on a new Shak album which should come out in 2024. I have recorded an album with Leee John from Imagination which is due to be released this year.

KB: Any artists you currently like and who you would like to work with?

Well, I’m waiting for Stevie Wonder to call me (Big Smile)

KB: The whole world has been in several lock downs due to the raging pandemic: What have you been doing during these lock downs? Any hobbies you enjoy you?

In lockdown I was lucky enough to have a garden which I worked in a lot and wrote more music. I guess my hobby is golf which I enjoy now and then.

