Ringside Report’s Fight Report of Recent Results and Upcoming Bouts Around The World







By Donald “Braveheart” Stewart

UK – biggest and most notable but under the radar…

With little to headline, last weekend aside from the notable continuation of the careers of a hardy bunch of professional fighters, I cast an eye over the return to the ring on Saturday the 5th of March, of Dec Spelman who was back in action, in Newark. Spelman has continued his career despite being in the corner when his opponent, Scott Westgarth, lost his life two days after beating him due to injuries sustained in their fight. Last Saturday, Spelman got a points win against Perry Howe. Spelman was in the ring after just over a year out, his last three opponents being Anthony Yarde, Lyndon Arthur and Shakan Pitters: so, no shirker then!

International – most intriguing

The evening before on Friday the 4th of March, in Fresno, super lightweight Jose Pedraza faced Jose Ramirez and was schooled by him. Ramirez may not be able to rematch Josh Taylor at super lightweight but a big fight with Jack Catterall is mouth-watering…

International headline in the UK

Then in the US on Saturday the 5th of March, Julio Cesar Martinez was also schooled by veteran Roman “El Chocolatito” Gonzalez, in San Diego. I had wondered , what El Chocolatito had left and the answer was … tons! It was a wide points victory, deservedly so with Eddie Hearn having hoped to progress Martinez’s career, this looks like a throwback is needed to progress the victor’s return to the top!

Fast Forward – the week to come as viewed from one side of the Atlantic

UK – biggest and most notable

This coming Saturday the 12th of March, we have one of the most intriguing world title fights in recent years at the champion’s hometown of Nottingham.

Leigh Wood will defend his title for the first time, having won it from Can Xu, against the phenomenon who is Michael Conlan. There is a bit of beef here and Wood got his title in a fight he was not expected to win so we expect some incredible fireworks. Wood was exceptional in his victory against Xu but is seen as some kind of easier fight than the other champions. Conlan, since his Olympic exploits where he was robbed by allegedly corrupt judges, has shone in his rise in the professional ranks and is supremely confident. Wood, having got his title, is unlikely to let go of it without one hell of a fight – and that is precisely what we are hoping for…

Under the radar

On the same night, Saturday the 12th of March, in Cardiff, there is a Celtic title fight at lightweight between Craig Woodruff and the character that is Ronnie “The Shark” Clark. I think Ronnie has retired about four times in the last few years and has had some troubles over money which has not helped his focus. I was surprised to see he was back in the ring, but he brings such rich entertainment that I was equally delighted. I have to therefore temper my expectations as I would be delighted to see him win, but this may simply be an opportunity to put food on the table rather than resurrect a career that has had many highs… But you know how hope hits you!

International – most intriguing

Come Sunday the 13th of March, in Ontario, Canada welterweight Samuel Vargas takes on Przemyslaw Runowksi for the vacant IBO international title. Vargas is yet another veteran fighter who is working hard for another run. His last run out was over a year ago when he was beaten in the UK by Connor Benn. Runowski’s last fight was also in the UK, 7 months ago when he lost the WBO Global fight at Matchroom HQ against Michael McKinson. This does intrigue as it appears like Runowski is likely to want to move on and up whilst Vargas is a stern test for any fighter at the weight.

Mentioned in dispatches

The DAZN undercard in Nottingham has middleweight Caoimhin Agyarko and lightweight Terri Harper on the bill. In York Hall super bantamweights Marc Leach and Chris Bourke meet to decide the British title.

Future History – and the week to follow…

UK – biggest and most notable

Saturday 19th March

BT Sports and Queensberry bring a challenging night of boxing at Wembley, which sees some emerging stars alongside a very interesting contest for the EBU belt. Though based in the UK, David Avenesyan is Russian. He is slated to defend as the headliner, his welterweight belt against Oskari Metz at the moment…

Under the radar

Saturday 19th March

In Dubai, flyweight Sunny Edwards defends his IBF belt against Muhammed Waseem.

International headline in the UK

Saturday 19th March

Having seen Amir Khan lose to his long-term foe, Kell Brook, there had been a lot of chat about his previous opponent, Billy Dib. Dib finds himself in the ring, in Queensland, against Jacob Ng for the IBF international lightweight belt.

International – most intriguing

Friday 18th March

In Dubai, given the irony of a female world title fight, in a country with some misogynistic practices… we have the IBO lightweight title between Estelle Yoka Mossely and Yanina del Carmen Lescano

Mentioned in dispatches

Elsewhere we have a full weekend in the UK with cards in Rotherham, Oldham, York Hall, London, Newcastle and Hull. The big night in Wembley, on the Saturday 19th March has the WBO youth bantamweight title fight between Dennis McCann and Charlie Tondo, the WBC international silver fights at featherweight – between Louie Lynn and James Beech Jr. – at lightweight – between Sam Noakes and Vincenzo Finiello – and at middleweight – between Hamzah Sheeraz and Jez Smith.