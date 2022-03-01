“Mork & Mindy” Actor Conrad Janis Dead at 94 – Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Veteran film and TV actor Conrad Janis, who was best known for playing Mindy’s father on the popular sitcom MORK & MINDY (1978-1982) passed away March 1, 2022, in Los Angeles of natural causes. He was 94.

The Manhattan born actor got his start in show business doing radio voice work and appearing in Broadway productions before breaking out in film and television. Janis guest-starred throughout the entire series run of MORK & MINDY, appearing in 70 episodes. His additional TV and film work includes SNAFU (1945), BEYOND GLORY (1948), GET SMART (1965-1970), MY FAVORITE MARTIAN (1963-1966), AIRPORT 1975 (1974), BARETTA (1975-1978), THE WALTONS (1972-1981), MAUDE (1972-1978), HAPPY DAYS (1974-1984), THE JEFFERSONS (1975-1985), THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY (1978), THE LOVE BOAT (1977-1987), LAVERNE & SHIRLEY (1976-1983), ST. ELSEWHERE (1982-1988), THE GOLDEN GIRLS (1985-1992), MURDER, SHE WROTE (1984-1996), THE CABLE GUY (1996), ADDAMS FAMILY REUNION (1998), and FRASIER (1993-2004).

