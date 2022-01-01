How Did I Become a Political Activist?







By Kathryn Rubenstein

I am the last person I would expect to become a political activist. I was never a political person, meaning I didn’t care or participate in any kind of politics, until Donald Trump came down that escalator. I started educating myself and learning more about him, and this got my full attention. I knew he was a bad actor, but I had no idea how bad he really was. Possibly a silver lining with Donald Trump is, millions of other people became very interested in American politics when he came on the scene.

When I say I didn’t used to be political, I mean that. I didn’t follow politics, nor did I care. I paid attention somewhat during Obama’s presidency, but I was still quite apathetic towards the entire conversation.

I joined Twitter in 2018 and didn’t know about the Resistance until I had been on the platform for a few months. Then I found my tribe—my Resistance tribe. It was becoming evident to me that Twitter Resistance is huge, and I wanted to get involved somehow. I joined a Democratic Twitter activist group and got my political feet wet.

I call myself an “accidental activist” because my activism happened by accident. I had no intentions of joining any groups or promoting political candidates. Then something interesting happened to me and I was invited to be a part of Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s social media team @TeamPelosi and attend weekly conference calls conducted by Nancy with thousands of volunteers. This inspired me to do more. I am still a part of her team to this day.

Then in mid 2020, I had the honor of working on Democrat John Hickenlooper’s Senate Campaign, promoting him and helping to raise donations on Twitter. This was one of the most fulfilling things I have worked on, and HE WON his Senate seat! I really enjoyed working on his campaign, and the fact that he won his race made it really impactful. Colorado is almost BLUE with the exception of a few Republican Congress people.

Do people get paid to be a political activist? I am a volunteer and donate my time. I do not get paid. But people do get jobs in social media and get paid for their services in some cases, depending on your skillset.

So, what’s ahead for me in 2022? I am eager to continue promoting political candidates for the mid-term elections coming up in November. I have a couple of campaigns I will be working on. I am a member of #ResistanceUnited Democratic Activist Organization on Twitter.

If you’re looking to get involved, being a volunteer for candidates is extremely valuable. I have gotten great fulfillment from doing this kind of volunteer work. If you find a candidate that you really like, just start promoting them on Twitter. Candidates need all the help they can get, so they will greatly appreciate your help.

I am a firm believer in #StrongerTogether. Alone you are only one. Together we are everything. Being a political activist is fun, challenging, and fulfilling. You will make a difference. You can reach me on Twitter @kathrynresister.

See you on the trail!