60 Seconds with Actor Ron Masak

My next guest is someone we all know from the beloved mystery TV-series “Murder, She Wrote”: Cabot Cove’s Sheriff Mort Metzger. Ron Masak played this role for many years: always driving in his Cadillac convertible. He is 85 now and lives with his wife of 61 years in California.

KB: I believe you were in the army and had your own army show called Rolling Along in which you toured the world in 1960 – 1961: Those were the Vietnam years? Were you there and what was your show about?

It was the all-army show: 25 men who won all the way from their individual posts to win the finals. It was a musical variety show and we entertained our troops all over the world.

KB: We all know you best from Murder She Wrote where you played Sheriff Mort Metzger: How did you get this role?

I had worked for Peter Fischer before, and he remembered my work. He called me at home and told me he needed my answer in 24 hours. He said he needed a new sheriff and if I wanted the job, it was mine. My answer was … Yes.

KB: You played the role for a very long time? Does it never get boring playing the same role?

It never ever got boring as we had different guests and the best writers in the business.

KB: How was it playing alongside Dame Angela Lansbury and are you still in touch with her?

Still in touch with that Dame. She is the Rolls Royce of our business. Always prepared and fine to work with. A Pros Pro.

KB: You were the voice of Meatballs in the cartoon series Meatballs and Spaghetti in 1982-1983: How did this happen, and did you like it?

Voice auditions. I approached it as though he was a Rock’n’roll Fred Flintstone. The creators chose the cast.

KB: You were a panelist on several TV game shows and what did you have to do?

Listen carefully and answer the questions to the best of my ability. I enjoyed helping contestants win money.

KB: You were honorary Sheriff of Tarzana, California for a long time? How did this happen?

At that time, I lived in Tarzana and the Chamber of Commerce asked me to do the job. I did it for over 20 years.

KB: I understand that you are still active in the industry: What would be a role you are interested in? Film and TV?

Mark Twain. Or any well written role that is offered.

KB: The whole world has been in several lock downs due to the raging pandemic: what have you been doing during these lock downs? Any hobbies you enjoy you?

I have been writing and doing the best I can to stay safe. Praying for family and friends is a great hobby.