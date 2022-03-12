Leigh Wood Defends his WBA World Featherweight Title Against Michael Conlan on Saturday March 12, 2022 – Boxing News







By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt

This Saturday March 12th at Nottingham Arena in Nottingham England, Leigh Wood, 25-2, 15 KO’s (England) defends his WBA World Featherweight Champion for the first time against Michael Conlan, 16-0, 8 KO’s (Scotland).

On paper Wood the champion has the edge in power, but Conlan has the tougher resume of fighter’s he has faced. In Wood’s two losses, he was knocked out by Gavin McDonnell back in 2014 and his other loss coming against James Dickens in 2020 by majority decision. England fans are some of the best boxing fans in the world. So there is no doubt there will be a sold out lively crowd cheering on Wood to a win.

There is a solid undercard as well that fans will be able to see…

