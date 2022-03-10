Beloved “Sesame Street” Star Emilio Delgado Dead at 81 – Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Actor Emilio Delgado, who played Fix-It-Shop owner Luis Rodriguez on SESAME STREET for 45 years, passed away March 10, 2022 in New York City. Delgado had recently been in hospice care after he was diagnosed with Multiple myeloma, a blood cancer. He was 81.

Delgado was one of the first humans added to the original cast of SESAME STREET (1969-) in 1971, and remained until 2016. Delgado’s character Luis, the handy-man and aspiring writer taught viewers about Mexican culture and language throughout his run of the show. Delgado also performed in live SESAME STREET themed shows, singing the songs and entertaining thousands if children and their families. He also appeared as Luis in the feature film FOLLOW THAT BIRD (1985), and dozens of other SESAME STREET specials.

Delgado’s additional TV and film credits include HAWAII FIVE-O (1968-1980), FALCON CREST (1981-1990), LOU GRANT (1977-1982), BETWEEN THE LIONS (1999-), LAW & ORDER: CRIMINAL INTENT (2001-2011), PERSON OF INTEREST (2011-2016), HOUSE OF CARDS (2013-2018), and LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT (1999-).

