Bobbie Nelson, Sister of Willie Nelson Dead at 91 – Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Bobbie Nelson, singer, pianist and older sister of music legend Willie Nelson passed away March 10, 2022, peacefully and surrounded by family. The cause of death has not been disclosed. She was 91.

When she was 5 years old, Bobbie’s grandmother started instructing her to play the piano, and soon was performing at gospel conventions in Texas. In her early teens Nelson traveled with evangelists throughout Texas. A few years later she met (and would eventually marry) Bud Fletcher and joined his band with her brother, Willie. The band was disassembled in 1955, after she divorced Fletcher. After that she took on several jobs and played in restaurants and other venues, until her brother called upon her to play for him while he was recording for Atlantic Records in 1973.

Willie formed a new band, Willie Nelson and Family, including original member Bobbie, who performed as a pianist and singer. She played and toured with him for more than 50 years. In 2008, she released her solo album, “Audiobiography”. In 2017, she was inducted into the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame. Bobbie played her last show with her brother on October 9, 2021 in New Braunfels, Texas.

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Bobbie Nelson’s family during their time of grief.