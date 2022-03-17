Jim Piddock: Actor, Writer, Producer & Author is the Special Guest on The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show Thursday March 17, 2022

The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show Press Release

Actor, writer, producer and author of “CAUGHT WITH MY PANTS DOWN” and other tales from a life in HOLLYWOOD Jim Piddock will sit down with “Bad” Brad for a 360 interview Thursday March 17, 2022.

You will not want to miss this show…

Subscribe now so you will be notified when the show is loaded to the Ringside Report Web TV Channel.

Check out Jim’s Website

Follow Jim on Twitter

Follow “Bad” Brad on Twitter