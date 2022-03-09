Ronn Moss: The Bold and The Beautiful, Player, Ronn’s Garage, Music and More….







Exclusive Interview by Karen Beishuizen

We know Ronn Moss as Ridge Forrester in The Bold and The Beautiful: a role he played for 15 years until 2012. His band Player had a huge hit in 1977: “Baby Come Back”. In 2020 he had two number 1 hits in Belgium. He lives in California and continues to be active in the film and music industry.

KB: You played Ridge Forrester on Bold and The Beautiful from 1987 – 2012: How did you get this role, and did it ever get boring playing a character for so long?

I auditioned for this new character on this new show the traditional way. Casting director had seen me on other auditions during the previous couple years. It really felt right to me. Obviously, it felt right to them too. Boring? No. I had the freedom to constantly change things about the character over many years and the writers were constantly coming up with twists and turns. I always tried to keep it interesting for me, that way there was a better chance it was interesting for the fans.

KB: You are a member of the band Player, and you had a huge hit with Baby Come Back in 1977: How did this happen and what is the story behind the song?

That “happened” because four musicians spend most of their lives preparing for that moment when the powers that be see and hear something they know they can market effectively. That happened to be Robert Stigwood and his RSO company. We all worked hard and achieved the number one song in the USA as well as other countries overseas. That song was written for a love lost. Pretty universal in its message coupled with a very memorable tune and an unforgettable chorus.

KB: In 2015 you played a role in a Belgium TV Series “Familie”: How did this happen?

A journalist in Belgium, Vic Dennis, introduced me to actor/singer Chris van Tongelen, who was on a popular show called Familie. He was also in a popular singing trio called The Romeos, who all came to visit me in Los Angeles. We all got along great, and they asked me to do a guest appearance on Familie. I also ended up doing a few songs with them at one of their big Belgium concerts, which was a blast.

KB: You are a keen photographer. I saw your work on your website: Have you always been into photography?

Yes always. Since I was a little kid, I’ve loved cameras and what and how they see the world. I started early developing my own pictures in my bathroom. I’d spend 14 hours at a time doing that. Probably got some brain damage from all those chemicals used back then. I prefer the digital way now.

KB: I watched you and Ella Luna sing Hallelujah. A very difficult song to sing as it either comes out as amazing or terrible as not many people can sing this song: The two of you did an incredible job. Goose Bumps: How did you meet Ella Luna and what is the story behind you recording this song?

A music producer in Belgium, Patrick Hamilton, contacted me asking if I’d be interested in writing a duet with a singer, Ella Luna. She is Flemish but she also sings mostly in perfect French. It took a few years for me to actually go to Belgium, but when I did, Patrick and I got together and wrote “Dreaming in Color”. Recorded it the next day and filmed it the day after that. It went to #1 in Belgium. We then decided to follow up with Hallelujah. Ella filmed and recorded her part in Belgium, I recorded and filmed my part in a little town in Italy. This song version also went to #1. We feel blessed. When I return to Belgium in a couple weeks, we will likely follow this up with another song. Thanks for the “goose bumps” comment.

KB: Ronn’s Garage where you welcome guests to jam with you: How did this started out and who was your favorite guest?

Years ago, before people were doing “podcasts” I wanted to have my own interview show. I would interview artists, musicians, actors, then we would have them cook something in our kitchen with my wife, Devin, and then if they were musical, we’d sing something together. It was a good format. Some others out there have since stolen that concept. I had to do all the technical stuff, filming, sound, lighting, editing. It wasn’t easy but I liked having the creative control. I may start that up again in the near future. Favorite guest? I can’t play favorites because all the interviews were very very different. I always try and show the true heart of my guest. There was something very unique about each person. So, I don’t play favorites. There you go.

KB: Are there any artists you would like to collaborate with? Current ones and established ones?

There’s one Italian artist, Vasco Rossi, I’d love to do something with him.

KB: The world was in lock down for almost 2 years and you couldn’t do much except staying at home. How did you spend your time? Did you write new songs or record? Any hobbies kept you busy?

Devin and I were originally “locked down” in Belgium. We had a little apartment and a couple bicycles. I mostly recorded cover songs that I liked, all by myself. Played and sang everything. Made a new album called “Lockdown Lover.” One song, I asked my Italian band, The Men in Black, to record their separate tracks and film themselves, then I assembled it all and it came out quite well. Eventually, we were able to travel to Italy.

While there, in Puglia, we filmed a movie called “Surprise Trip” during the worst possible time in the world to do something like that. But we blazed through it and are about to release it, first in Italy, then elsewhere.

