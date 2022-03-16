Random Thoughts About Putin…







By Joyce Davis

When I watch what has been going on in the news it breaks my heart. Evil is on display and there is no one that can stop it. What the hell are sanctions compared to a lifelong dream?

My belief is Putin wants the Hitler legacy of conquering the world. Hitler was not successful in his goal but because he had the Chutzpah to try and kill millions of people his name will live forevermore. There are many despicable leaders throughout history. Not all of them have a forever stamp because there is always someone who comes along to do more malicious things. Putin wants that title. He is looking at his mortality and knows he won’t live forever. In order to make his name live on forever he must do things that earn him the title of the evilest villain.

Lindsey Graham is a sniveling coward but I happen to agree with him on his thoughts about Putin. Saddam Hussein was executed for crimes against humanity so why is Putin above the law? Why does he get to go on a murder spree because he declared he was the rightful ruler of Ukraine? It is beginning to look to me like justice is a made-up concept that applies to the little people. According to the CIA Jamal Khashoggi was murdered by the Crown Prince of Saudi yet he is in no way hiding from the “long arm of the law”.

I feel the same way I do about what Putin is doing as I felt about what Trump did during his presidency including on January 6th. If it is not addressed harshly, we are telling the future that evil is okay. We cannot give evil a pass ever. Hitler knew that when he was caught, he would die. He killed himself to keep anyone else from having the title of taking him out.

If evil is allowed to live it breeds. Putin must be stopped by the UN. Not some unknown assassin but an entity of authority to let the world know there is someone who is able to stop the next one that tries something.

The world seems to be on the brink of total chaos. The illusion of justice is beginning to disappear. These are just thoughts that concern me deeply. I worry about evil having no reins to hold it back. Without reins it runs free as wild horses with no one to charge the damage to. Who will reign in Putin? Or will he be allowed to kill his way through conquering Ukraine until he decides he is done?