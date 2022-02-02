Katie Taylor Vs Amanda Serrano – Who Will be the Victor at Madison Square Garden?

The battle between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano that was originally scheduled for 2020, before the pandemic intervened, will finally take place on April 30. The event is being hosted by the iconic Madison Square Garden venue and will give local boxing fans the opportunity to attend the bout, or watch it live while placing a bet on the action.

This is the biggest fight ever in the world of female boxing and the and sports betting sites online are already starting to garner interest. As the fight draws nearer there is certain to be an increased amount of betting action due to the high level of interest in an occasion that will make history.

Sporting history will be made

The Taylor vs Serrano fight is history making as it’s the first time two female competitors have headlined a combat sports event at Madison Square Garden. Considering the fact that the venue has hosted hundreds of fights over more than a century, this is a massive occasion.

Of course, that is not the only cause for excitement associated with this fight. The caliber of both boxers is also capturing the imagination of fans. Irish fighter Katie Taylor is the undisputed lightweight champion of the world and, pound for pound, Puerto Rican Amanda Serrano is regarded by many as the closest to her when it comes to boxing class.

This is a massive fight for both competitors, especially Serrano who probably never dreamed she would be on the verge of earning $1 million for a contest.

It’s hardly surprising that there is a decent purse given the historic nature of this premier event which will be watched by fans live at the venue and globally courtesy of DAZN.

Whoever wins the fight will be in a good position to call themselves the best pound for pound fighter in the world.

Early betting favors Taylor

As is to be expected, given her proven pedigree, early betting has been in favor of Taylor. However, no-one should underestimate Serrano who is a seven-weight titlist in her own right. Taylor may be rated number one in the world by most experts right now, but the result is by no means certain.

This can be seen from the fact that the odds do not separate the fighters by very much. The odds on Taylor to win are -144 whereas Serrano is the underdog at +112. It’s also important to remember that Serrano achieved two impressive wins in 2021 so she will certainly provide tough competition for Taylor, a fact that is likely to be reflected by her odds shortening further before the fight takes place.

Whatever happens on the night, and whoever comes out the winner, the historical significance of the fight means that it will be remembered as a major event in the history of boxing at Madison Square Garden.