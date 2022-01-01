





By Joyce Davis

I began the year on Twitter saying 2022 will be a year of gratitude. A song by Alanis Morissette comes to mind called ‘Isn’t it Ironic’. The Universe dealt me a crushing blow with the loss of my sister Michelle Woods. Now I get to decide if I can be true to my word.

I am grateful that I had someone in my life that touched my soul so deeply that the loss of her feels like I’ve lost a piece of myself. People go through life never connecting with others but I was given a gift in my sister. It hurts like someone ripped out my heart and continuously plucked a million pieces from it slowly, but that’s right now. The memories will one day turn to joyful reminders of how she made me feel. Reminders of how she told me to always fight. “Tip toe if you must but take the step.” Even though that was someone else’s quote she paraphrased; I credit her for getting it into my thoughts.

I am so grateful that I got a chance to know her. She had a different mother and they lived in a different State. We did not officially spend time with each other until 2018 when my grandfather died. It was a sad occasion for a man I don’t remember if I ever met but because he died at 100 a large amount of the family came and I was able to get acquainted with my family who I had been separated from my whole life.

I am grateful to Marco Polo. It’s a video messaging app that allows me and my 10 sisters to keep daily contact with each other even though we live all throughout the country. It’s the place where I got the chance to get to know my siblings. It’s where my sister Michelle checked on me to see if I was okay.

I am grateful that I made a public declaration to live in gratitude this year. I am choosing to not let this time of grief break me. I choose to find the value in my pain. Right now I feel the pain of it all but I am so grateful I had someone who meant so much to me. I hope in my heart you find gratitude this year as well.

I find I can be true to my word. You can be grateful if you chose to be.