Politidiots Podcast Launches Tonight – Breaking Political News

The Politidiots Podcast is making its big debut this week. Politidiots is a satirical political podcast about what’s currently happening in DC and beyond. Hosted by Nikki Slusher, the show covers everything from political TikToks to what assholes in Congress you need to be aware of.

Slusher entered the political world in 2014, and actively works as a political consultant and operative in Texas. Her experience includes working with members from both sides of the aisle, which she utilizes to break down the top news stories for viewers.

You can watch the Politidiots Podcast on YouTube with new episodes weekly, and follow the show on Twitter at @politidiotspod. Viewers can also check out Nikki Slusher on Twitter at @DarkLordSlush and her columns here at Ringside Report.