Ringside Report’s Fight Report of Recent Results and Upcoming Bouts Around The World







By Donald “Braveheart” Stewart

UK – biggest and most notable

On Saturday the 19th of March, on BT Sports and provided by Queensberry Wembley was witness to the defence of the EBU belt at welterweight which remained around the waist of David Avanesyan. His defence lasted less than a round as he blew away Oskari Metz. Metz was over matched and despite the referee giving him as much opportunity to recover as possible, his attempt to win lasted only 2 minutes.

Whilst there are a few brave souls in the UK who would seek to find a reason to share a ring with Avanesyan, a world title fight is the only next step for the Russian – surely? But the governing bodies are currently NOT sanctioning world title fights for Russian fighters so Avanesyan may have to tread water for the moment.

Under the radar

Also, on Saturday the 19th of March in Dubai, the flyweight battle between Sunny Edwards defending his IBF belt against Muhammed Waseem ended with Edwards the victor and by some margin. The points totals suggested a far closer fight than what was seen. Afterwards with typical chutzpah, Edwards declared himself the best in the business and now wants the WBC champion Martinez AND the Ring magazine belt before clearing up the divisions above him.

The other fight, that night, between Eddie Hall (World’s Strongest Man 2017) and Hafthor Bjornsson (World’s Strongest Man 2018) ended with Thor winning deservedly on points. Despite both of them being very raw novices, this was quite a battle and well worthy of them being in the ring because they showed the sport such true respect. There is talk of a rematch…

International headline in the UK

On the same night, Saturday the 19th of March, former world champion and erstwhile Amir Khan opponent Billy Dib, in Queensland, won against Jacob Ng for the IBF international lightweight belt. Ng was a rising star and for many, expected to win… Dib was awarded the fight after an illegal move – more akin to WWE than a boxing ring – saw Ng be disqualified.

Dib, thrown to the ground, dislocated one rib and had three others broken by the move, leading to him being taken to hospital. It was a highly competitive fight up until that happening in the 6th round and few have a reasonable explanation for what happened, least of all Ng.

International – most intriguing

On Friday the 18th of March, also in Dubai, the IBO lightweight title contest between Estelle Yoka Mossely and Yanina del Carmen Lescano ended with Mossely successfully defending. It was a 10 round split decision win. It was an uninspiring fight with Mossely declaring she wanted to take on the Taylor – Serrano winner an equally uninspiring – and VERY unlikely – suggestion for the crowd!

Mentioned in dispatches

The big night in Wembley, on the Saturday 19th March saw the WBO youth bantamweight title go to Dennis McCann who won a tough contest on points against Charlie Tondo, the WBC international silver fights at lightweight saw Sam Noakes knockout Vincenzo Finiello in the 4th round and at middleweight Hamzah Sheeraz knocked out Jez Smith in the 2nd round. On the Edwards/Waseem undercard we had Regis Prograis viciously stop Tyrone McKenna in the 6th round leading to the possibility he shall next fight for the WBC title.

Fast Forward – the week to come as viewed from one side of the Atlantic

UK – biggest and most notable

This Saturday, the 26th of March, in Leeds, DAZN and Matchroom have the IBF featherweight contest between Josh Warrington and Kiko Martinez in a fantastic rematch. Martinez got the belt after sparking out Kid Galahad and Warrington used to have it, so there is plenty of narrative here to be written and analysed. There is plenty of respect there also, so I am not expecting many sparks to fly but as they have fought before – Warrington won by majority decision in 2017. Warrington has been unable to avenge the loss he had to Mauricio Lara due to an unfortunate cut in his last fight, so Warrington is right up for this.

I cannot see anything more than a Warrington win, but the question must be asked, if Warrington has hit the heights, is he on the way down now? He was well beaten in the first Lara fight, in a shock to us all, so will he rise from that and retake a belt that was once firmly round his waist?

Under the radar

Also, on Saturday the 26th of March in Wembley, cruiserweight Richard Riakporhe has a new opponent in Deion Jumah. The card for the night has brought its own drama with pull outs and redraws so Riakporhe will not face Fabio Turchi but will face a very hungry and dangerous British fighter instead.

It’s a decent fight that may have come too early for Jumah as Riakporhe has a very clear objective in getting to a world title fight and has been training hard for it. But we have seen time and time again how the opportunities are being taken by underdogs and shocks are becoming commonplace. Riakporhe should take heed…

International headline in the UK

Also, on Saturday the 26th of March – it’s all beginning to feel a bit busy – the IBO intercontinental super middleweight fight in Dortmund is between Felix Sturm and Istvan Szili. Is this Sturm trying to keep his time in a ring going or is the time for Szili to shine? Szili is no young pup but is 14 years Sturm’s junior so perhaps it is the last throw of a dice for Sturm against the holder of the belt, Szili. No matter what happens, it is a fascinating fight.

International – most intriguing

On Saturday the 26th of March in Accra, Ghana, Scottish welterweight Lee McAllister travels to Africa again for the WBO intercontinental title. It is intriguing because we have quite the narrative as McAllister is very involved in BIBA, the alternative to the British Boxing Board of Control…

At present there is no opponent named but McAllister is certainly an intriguing figure and one who has a very interesting story to tell… A highly decorated boxer he is unrecognized by many as most of his fights are not sanctioned by the British Board. I have no idea what the qualification is for fighting for an African belt but am pretty sure it would not include talking with a strong Northeast coast Scottish accent and being from Aberdeen… but what do I know?

Mentioned in dispatches

Elsewhere we have a full weekend in the UK with cards in Willenhall, York Hall, Swindon, Dunfermline, Nottingham, Manchester, Dunstable, Doncaster, Glasgow and Bedford. Of note, in Dubai cruiserweight Mike Perez faces Vasil Ducar for the WBO intercontinental title, in Newcastle, super lightweight Lewis Ritson takes on Dejan Zlaticanin, in Wembley Caroline Dubois has her second professional fight and in Leeds we have two more world title fights – Maria Cecilia Roman takes on Ebanie Bridges for the IBF bantamweight title and lightweight Maxi Hughes is up against Ryan Walsh in defence of his IBO belt.

Future History – and the week to follow…

UK – biggest and most notable

Saturday 2nd April

The WBO title fight between Savannah Marshall and Femke Hermans at middleweight is the aperitif number two as Marshall is working towards the showdown with Claressa Shields in Newcastle.

Under the radar

Saturday 2nd April

On the same bill in Newcastle, heavyweight Nathan Gorman takes on Scott Alexander as he rebuilds his upward trajectory.

International headline in the UK

Friday 1st April

There is the EBU-EU super middleweight title fight between Gustave Tamba and Dragan Lepei in Var, France.

International – most intriguing

Friday 1st April

We have the WBA intercontinental title fight at super lightweight between Sandor Martin and Jose Felix in Barcelona.

Mentioned in dispatches

It’s quite a quiet bunch of cards in the UK as the Newcastle card includes the Albanian Florian Marku taking on Chris Jenkins – it’s the headline according to BOXREC. In Rotherham we also have heavyweight Dave Allen on the bill which is headlined by the British flyweight title fight between hardy journeyman, Craig Derbyshire and Tommy Frank.