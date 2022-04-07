Ringside Report Reviews Netflix The Last Kingdom







By Janet Grace

I binged watched this beginning Sunday through Tuesday and wondered why I was feeling so depressed.

Well, if you treat your psyché to a constant lower vibration, that’s what you’ll feel after 72 hours or whatever. The show is jam packed with binge-worthy battles, akin to Game of Thrones’ final battle, the caveat being that you can actually see what is happening.

I am grateful for the wonderful weather which brought me back to the land of the living. It was time to put air in my bike tires, open a back pack, which my Chihuahua, Jacqueline, gladly jumps into, and hit the road for a tiny journey, allowing the warm air and gentle breezes to return my soul to its normal happiness.

It’s not that the show was a drag. It wasn’t. Number one, there was the eye candy. “Humina-humina”, as Jackie Gleason used to say.

Whichever way your winds blow, they have a character for that. I always fast forward the ‘private time’ intimate scenes because it bothers me to watch people engaged in what I personally feel is a holy sacrament. That’s private between two – or how ever many consenting adults there are engaged. I appreciated the scenes where those moments were merely suggested and before I was able to locate the remote, it was the next scene, showing the fruits of their joinings running around, and it’s now years later, although; except for the children, no one is aging. Hullo.

The series is set in the middle ages, in what is now called Europe. It was a time in history when Vikings, Danes, Scots were running wild, along with everyone else, especially the Christians, laying claim to whatever they wanted to.

One king had a vision of the England we now recognize. The fact that his surrounding towns were being burned, people slaughtered and a whole lot of wildings were happening, did nothing to advance his vision.

While, in a town called Bebbenburg, a group of these Danes massacre an entire village and kidnap a few Christian children, raising them as Danes. Thus, enters our hero, “Woof”. Not his real name, but what I said every time he entered a scene.

These Danes weren’t all evil people. They just believed in taking whatever they wanted. The children were treated better by the Danes than they were with their own Christian parents and our hero, although baptized by a Roman Catholic priest and taught the Christian Ways of Life, spent the remainder of the story with the heart of a Pagan and the soul of a Christian, believing in polytheism¹ rather than monotheism²; saving everyone he could, wherever he could, falling in love at the drop of a dime and being loyal to those he loved and appreciated.

The tale has as many twists and turns as the California coast and is highly entertaining. I lost track of time, days in fact, to bring you the two thumbs up it deserves. It is a favorite amongst ‘Netflickers’ and I can understand why.

Now, it’s your turn to jump into these deliciously inviting crystal clear waters and see for yourselves.

I wish you all an amazing journey. Good talk!

