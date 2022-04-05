RingSide Report

World News, Social Issues, Politics, Entertainment and Sports

Barbara K. Janik: Author of “CHASING BIN LADEN” is the Special Guest on The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show Tuesday April 5, 2022



The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show Press Release

Popular author Barbara K. Janik who penned “CHASING BIN LADEN” is the special guest this Tuesday April 5, 2022 on The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show.

You will not want to miss this show…

Subscribe now so you will be notified when the show is loaded to the Ringside Report Web TV Channel.

Purchase Barbara’s Book 

Barbara’s website

Follow Barbara on Twitter 

Follow “Bad” Brad on Twitter 