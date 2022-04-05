Barbara K. Janik: Author of “CHASING BIN LADEN” is the Special Guest on The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show Tuesday April 5, 2022
The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show Press Release
Popular author Barbara K. Janik who penned “CHASING BIN LADEN” is the special guest this Tuesday April 5, 2022 on The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show.
You will not want to miss this show…
Subscribe now so you will be notified when the show is loaded to the Ringside Report Web TV Channel.
Purchase Barbara’s Book
Barbara’s website
Follow Barbara on Twitter
Follow “Bad” Brad on Twitter