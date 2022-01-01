MTG Has 3 Toes On a Banana Peel…







By Janet Grace

A non-partisan legal advocacy group, Free Speech For The People; a progressive political action group, Our Revolution, and residents of Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, all teamed up and brought a legal challenge to the Toxic Freshman, Marjorie Taylor Greene, who never having received a proper upbringing, has not the intelligence, integrity, credentials nor decorum necessary to hold such an honorable position as the one she currently defecates on every time she addresses We, The People, seeking to prevent her running on any further ballots which would prevent us from having to suffer her presence ever again. She can recede into the darkness with the likes of Harvey Weinstein, Joey Buttafucco and G. Maxwell.

The lawsuit alleges that she violated the Constitution by encouraging and “facilitating” the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol by Trump Supporters, herself included. The Federal Judge Amy Totenberg, heard the arguments brought forth by 3-Toes’ attorneys on Friday.

This case will be heard again on Monday where the judge will determine whether there is enough evidence for it to continue.

Please get your favorite deity, novena, prayers and spells going so that this judge on Monday remembers that MTG is a white nationalist and a racist to boot besides everything else; therefore, allowing this challenge to move forward, where it would be heard by administrative law judge, Charles Beaudrot, Jr.

Here is what those brave patriots whose groups sued the flip-flops off Greene say they’re doing:

“The legal efforts targeting numerous members of Congress who, like Greene, spread falsehoods about the 2020 election and incited Republican voters against the government in the days leading up to Jan. 6.

Section 3 of the 14th Amendment was adopted in 1868 to reckon with the fallout from the Civil War. The clause states that “no Person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress … who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress … to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.” “It’s a national campaign to ensure that election officials across the country follow the mandate of Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment and bar elected officials who engaged in the insurrection, including former President Donald Trump, from appearing on any future ballot.”

If the thought of people working behind the scenes to sue the Toxic Trouble Makers, barring them from running for any political office beyond being the head of the local bait and tackle store excites your need to be on the right side of history, then, please reach out to any and all democrats running for office in these Trouble Maker run districts and lend them whatever support you’re capable of or willing to lend, please. Let’s get these horrible trolls banned from ever speaking for us again.

Thank you, always. Sending love to all.

Peace, Out.

JG )O(