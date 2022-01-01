Promised Pony…
Did you get your promised pony? Yup that’s my political view
Promise people purple ponies if only they’ll pursue you
Hell, we will even make it pink if that’s what you think is the lie you believe
No thoughts to retrieve, your burdens relieved we charm you in order to deceive
Protect politics not people; perfect lies destroy truth
Treat trouble like triumph. Tout terror to our youth
Meld minds to muffled words that no one will understand
Make minds mimic marred messes so you have the upper hand
Do all you can to reel them; they’ll never know you are a phony
Puny peons of puddled masses are you mine for a promised pony?
I know this all sounds so silly so insanely satirical
Hoping subliminally things don’t turn out as I fear it will
But it seems it doesn’t matter what these politicians say or do
They get a loyal following that believe all they say is true
You tell them there are no purple ponies nor do pink ones exist
And they swear you are deep state operatives trying to conform them to resist
You have no promised ponies but keep offering reality
We can only hold out hope one day they will snap back to sanity