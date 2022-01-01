





By Joyce Davis

Did you get your promised pony? Yup that’s my political view

Promise people purple ponies if only they’ll pursue you

Hell, we will even make it pink if that’s what you think is the lie you believe

No thoughts to retrieve, your burdens relieved we charm you in order to deceive

Protect politics not people; perfect lies destroy truth

Treat trouble like triumph. Tout terror to our youth

Meld minds to muffled words that no one will understand

Make minds mimic marred messes so you have the upper hand

Do all you can to reel them; they’ll never know you are a phony

Puny peons of puddled masses are you mine for a promised pony?

I know this all sounds so silly so insanely satirical

Hoping subliminally things don’t turn out as I fear it will

But it seems it doesn’t matter what these politicians say or do

They get a loyal following that believe all they say is true

You tell them there are no purple ponies nor do pink ones exist

And they swear you are deep state operatives trying to conform them to resist

You have no promised ponies but keep offering reality

We can only hold out hope one day they will snap back to sanity