Comedian Gilbert Gottfried Dies at 67 – Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Comedian and actor Gilbert Gottfried, who was known for providing the voice of Iago in the Disney animated film ALADDIN (1992), passed away April 12, 2022 after a long illness. He was 67.

Gottfried began his career as a comedian as early as 15 years old when he was doing amateur stand-up in his native New York City. In 1980 he was noticed by the producers of SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE. He ultimately had a 12-episode stint on the comedy sketch show.

Gottfried found success as a comedian, actor and voice-over artist in both television and film, including co-starring opposite Eddie Murphy in the film BEVERLY HILLS COP II (1987) and dozens of TV and film projects such as PROBLEM CHILD (1990), LOOK WHO’S TALKING TOO (1990), PROBLEM CHILD 2 (1991), NIGHT COURT (1984-1992), A DIFFERENT WORLD (1987-1993), THUMBELINA (1994), ALADDIN 2: THE RETURN OF JAFAR (1994), MARRIED…WITH CHILDREN (1987-1997), ALADDIN TV SERIES (1994-1995), MAD ABOUT YOU (1992-2019), WINGS (1990-1997), ALADDIN AND THE KING OF THIEVES (1996), DOCTOR DOLITTLE (1998), SUPERMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES (1996-2000), THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL (2017-), and THE KOMISKY METHOD ( 2018-2021).

