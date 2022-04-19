I’ve Spent Time Deciding…







By Joyce Davis

I’ve spent a lot of time deciding what I think people think of me

How they don’t like me because I am not what I am supposed to be

I don’t fit the public’s standards; I don’t fit society

I should hide my head in shame, climb the tallest tree

My thoughts batter one person and that’s me specifically

Doesn’t matter who says I’m awesome or tells me that I’m pretty

I find ways to put me down. It’s a shame, quiet a pity

To define yourself in self-loathing and self-negativity

Maybe you can not see what it is the world can see

You have a better experience at life when you focus on positivity

A better life could happen; it’s not just a fantasy

If you decide to believe in magic, you can make it a reality

I’ve spent a lot of time deciding what I think people think of me

Maybe I will stop deciding and then my mind can be free