Rep. Gloria Johnson (TN-D) District 13 is the Special Guest on The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show Tuesday April 19, 2022
The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show Press Release
Representative Gloria Johnson (D-TN) District 13 sits down for a 360 interview with “Bad” Brad on Tuesday April 19th on The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show. You will not want to miss this show…
Subscribe now so you will be notified when the show is loaded to the Ringside Report Web TV Channel.
Follow Rep. Gloria Johnson on Twitter
Follow “Bad” Brad on Twitter