Holy Week and Politics







By Janet Grace

This is Holy Week and a VERY Sacred time, regardless of WHAT you may believe or not.

For those interested, Four Religious spiritual beliefs are presently undergoing the deepest time of humility, mourning, solace, gratitude and appreciation in the face of regeneration, rebirth, right along with the cherry blossoms here and in DC.

Ostara, Passover, Ramadan, Easter all celebrate their holiest of times at the same time; however, an entire planet of people praying and wishing for peace in the world since February, has made quite an impact around the globe.

Baddies are always going to be around. If it’s not TFG & Co., Putin & Co., the racists, the haters, the baiters, the MTG’s et al., it will be someone else.

Why?

Because It’s the yang to goodness’ yin. There will always be a balance of polarities. The same scientific wonder that keeps all of the planets floating in outer space in perfect symmetry and not crashing into each other is the same reason there will always be assholes amongst us.

What we need, though, is our own ARKAM ASYLUM¹ to contain it in. Because it exists doesn’t mean that we should let it do as much harm as it can. If our free will wants us to punch evil in the face, then we’ll be joining their ranks.

Ya wanna know how to defeat it? Come on. You know the answer. I saw those eye balls of yours rolling, but it is true. It’s.. get your acoustic guitar. Place a flower in your hair.

It’s LOVE.

The opposite of love is not hatred. It’s fear. IKR? WHO KNEW? That’s why hurt evil people turn around and kick someone else. “hurt people, hurt people.” Yes, the most evil are the most frightened.

Those who are CAPABLE of loving, are envied and hated by the psychopaths and narcissists who have no concept of what love is. As close as they can get to it is a state of infatuation clinically known as limerance. TFG n Putin and what’s his face Kim? That’s limerance. So, yes, he’ll never say so, but it seems as though TFG is bi. Try as they might, the most evil cannot love and PS., Unless they lie about who and what they are, no one would love them either.

My point in sharing this with you is to invite you to keep sending your foes love and forgiveness. You will be diminishing and binding them from doing further damage..

In the Jewish faith, Passover is the celebration of the exodus of the Israelites from Egyptian rule.

Ramadan is the celebration of the ninth month of the Muslim Calendar year, of 354 days. Those who honor, atone by abstaining from sex and food during daylight hours; oh, but the nights.

The Merry Heathens (my absolute favorite), celebrating Rebirth and New Beginnings with Ostara, do the opposite. Oh, yeah, they do. The eggs, bunnies, candy, signify success in procreation of new generations, crops, livestock, and all good things.

To Christians, Holy Week, beginning on Palm Sunday, celebrates when JC arrived to Jerusalem. People waved palms at him. Now they give out blessed palms.

Holy Thursday, commemorates the last supper, when JC and his a’posse, including Mary Madeline, sitting right next to him, (look closely at DaVinci’s painting, Folks) were celebrating Passover.

After dinner, JC went for a smoke and a prayer at which time, Judas betrayed him and threw him under the donkey.

For Christians, it is a time of mourning, silence and celebration of the death, loss and rebirth of their Lord and Savior, Yeshua Ben Joseph, AKA, Jesus, a happy go lucky hippy nomad, who got along with everyone and suggested what I’m suggesting to you. It came to him at a cost. The Roman’s tortured and beat him until he would say that he was NOT the son of God and he probably responded with, but so are you, with his last breath.

They made him carry his own cross, nailed him up there and he suffocated, which is what happens. He passed out, they thought he was dead. They stabbed him in the heart for safe measure.

Obviously he wasn’t, is my personal take. Maybe he had dextrocardia, and his heart was not where it should have been. That’s a possibility. Let’s leave it at miracle. Blasphemous, I know it may sound like that but it’s not.

Ask him. Talk to him directly. I do. I went way beyond uttering words that I never felt, asking for stuff. He was all about love, justice and equality. He was an activist. To him, I say: Hey, listen, Brother, you know ‘this and that’ is going on. What can I do to help this mess and hey, by the way, what the hell happened to you, for real?

He might tell you himself. You may dream it. That’s what happened for me. I love my brother Josh. I know what he stood for and I concur and stand for all he stood for.

I was taught to speak directly to him, Angels, Saints, and The Infinite Spirits/Intelligence of The Universe, what some know as God, so I do.

So did these folks here:

• Mahatma and Indira Ghandi

• Abraham Lincoln

• John W. Stephens

• George W. Lee

• William Lewis Moore

• John F. Kennedy.

• MLK,

• Malcolm X,

• Robert Kennedy

• Harvey Milk and many more.

We all have a long history of grudges that need to be released. They need to be let go of. Whatever you resist, persists. That’s plain physics and so is the energy of our earth. Whatever and whomever you’re hating on. Give it a rest this weekend. I implore you. Put it down.

You can pick it back up next week, unless you’re enjoying the pep in your step, the devil may care in which you greet your Maga neighbors with a smile and compassion for them given they only have that one news channel that feeds them lies.

Look for the positive changes to come, Folks. The more that we all collectively send a boat load of love to every single evil being out there doing as much damage as their tiny trolling selves can, the faster we will be rid of them and THEN you will see some serious miracles.

Think of New Beginnings, Folks. See those whose job it is to bring the baddies and baiters to justice do so. See some of them drop off the face of the earth, by ‘natural’ means.

The biggest blessing to bring about the prosecutions of TGF’s Cocaine Crew, taught to me by my friend, Mark Angelo Lyons is: “May You Heal.” Now, THAT would be a miracle. I hear laughter. Is that you, Jesus?

Blessed everything, Tweeps. May we All Heal.

I adore you all.

JG )O(

¹ Arkam Asylum is a fictitious hospital for the criminally insane found in DC Batman Comics. Many of the villains portrayed in those comics; when apprehended, are placed there.