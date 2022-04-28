RingSide Report

Breaking News: Former Congressman, Author and Host of the Popular Podcast “White Flag” with Joe Walsh is the Special Guest on The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show Thursday April 28, 2022

The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show Press Release

Former Congressman, Author and Host of the popular podcast “White Flag” with Joe Walsh sits down for a 360 conversation with “Bad” Brad on Thursday April 27, 2022 on The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show.

You will not want to miss this show…

