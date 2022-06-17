RingSide Report

Some Pains



Poem by Joyce Davis

Some pain you can’t hide
Some pain you can’t pretend away

Some pains are deep in your soul
And will follow you each day

Some pains can be a reminder
of that someone you lost

The hope to hold onto them
No matter the painful cost

Some pains make you honest
They pressure you to be true

Some pains created diamonds
Out of me in you

Some pains are necessary
To keep you on your toes

Some pains inspire our best
And it is how one grows

Some pains remind us we are living
Helps us fight against the grain

How do you take joy in happiness?
If you’ve never experienced some pain

So, when pain is hovering
Remember it has some good qualities

Some pains tell us we are alive
Some pains helps us keep hold to sanity