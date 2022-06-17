Some Pains
Some pain you can’t hide
Some pain you can’t pretend away
Some pains are deep in your soul
And will follow you each day
Some pains can be a reminder
of that someone you lost
The hope to hold onto them
No matter the painful cost
Some pains make you honest
They pressure you to be true
Some pains created diamonds
Out of me in you
Some pains are necessary
To keep you on your toes
Some pains inspire our best
And it is how one grows
Some pains remind us we are living
Helps us fight against the grain
How do you take joy in happiness?
If you’ve never experienced some pain
So, when pain is hovering
Remember it has some good qualities
Some pains tell us we are alive
Some pains helps us keep hold to sanity