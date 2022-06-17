





Poem by Joyce Davis

Some pain you can’t hide

Some pain you can’t pretend away

Some pains are deep in your soul

And will follow you each day

Some pains can be a reminder

of that someone you lost

The hope to hold onto them

No matter the painful cost

Some pains make you honest

They pressure you to be true

Some pains created diamonds

Out of me in you

Some pains are necessary

To keep you on your toes

Some pains inspire our best

And it is how one grows

Some pains remind us we are living

Helps us fight against the grain

How do you take joy in happiness?

If you’ve never experienced some pain

So, when pain is hovering

Remember it has some good qualities

Some pains tell us we are alive

Some pains helps us keep hold to sanity