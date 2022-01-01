60 Seconds with Chesney Hawkes







Exclusive interview by Karen Beishuizen

We all know Chesney Hawkes from his 80s song “The One and Only” which was a monster hit all over Europe. Last month he released a box set with all his albums called “Chesney Hawkes: The Complete Picture”

KB: We best know you from the song I am the one and only: It is from the movie Buddy’s song where you also appeared in at age 19? Song was written by Nik Kershaw?

Yes, Nik, is still a very good friend and we write songs together all the time…In fact he has written a few songs on my upcoming album due for release in the summer.

KB: Your dad was a well-known singer too with The Tremeloes: Did you always wanted to do what he did?

My dad says I came out singing. I never wanted to do anything else to be honest. Music is like breathing for me!

KB: You played in a musical based on Barry Manilow songs?

Yes, that was a fun project, 4 months on the road singing Barry songs. Barry was a gentleman and helped me through all the key changes!

KB: Last month you released a box set?

The box set is a 5 CD 1 DVD set with all my albums and a lot of odd rarities. A cathartic look back on my career

KB: You did a new version of “The One and Only” which was released earlier this year?

Yes, The One and Only Nik Kershaw 2022 remix…Out now!

KB: Are you still touring and who would you like to make a record with? Any current singers or musicians you like?

Yes, I am always on the road.

Current singers I’d like to work with? Sure, Adele, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift…My favorite at the moment is Phoebe Bridgers.

KB: How did you spend your days in lock down the past 2 years?

Lots of writing and recording, but mostly spending time with Family…

