Adorno and Coe Stay Undefeated with Victories Over the Weekend – Boxing News







Adorno photo by Darryl Bugham

Featherweight Jeremy Adorno and light heavyweight Khalil Coe remained undefeated with wins in Philadelphia and New York respectively.

Both Adorno and Coe are managed by Split-T Management.

Friday at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Adorno stopped Jason Vera in round three of their six-round featherweight bout.

Adorno dropped Vera twice in round three and the bout was stopped at the 33 second mark.

Adorno of Allentown, PA is now 7-0 with three knockouts. Vera of Miami is 5-9.

Adorno is promoted by GH3 Promotions.

Saturday night at New York’s Madison Square Garden, Coe remained undefeated with a six-round unanimous decision over William Langston in a light heavyweight bout.

Coe, 174. lbs of Jersey City, NJ won by scores of 60-54, 59-55 and 58-56 and is now 3-0-1. Langston, 173 lbs of Kenosha, WI is 6-3.

Coe is promoted by Matchroom Boxing and is co-managed with Keith Connolly.