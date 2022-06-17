Adorno and Coe Stay Undefeated with Victories Over the Weekend – Boxing News
Featherweight Jeremy Adorno and light heavyweight Khalil Coe remained undefeated with wins in Philadelphia and New York respectively.
Both Adorno and Coe are managed by Split-T Management.
Friday at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Adorno stopped Jason Vera in round three of their six-round featherweight bout.
Adorno dropped Vera twice in round three and the bout was stopped at the 33 second mark.
Adorno of Allentown, PA is now 7-0 with three knockouts. Vera of Miami is 5-9.
Adorno is promoted by GH3 Promotions.
Saturday night at New York’s Madison Square Garden, Coe remained undefeated with a six-round unanimous decision over William Langston in a light heavyweight bout.
Coe, 174. lbs of Jersey City, NJ won by scores of 60-54, 59-55 and 58-56 and is now 3-0-1. Langston, 173 lbs of Kenosha, WI is 6-3.
Coe is promoted by Matchroom Boxing and is co-managed with Keith Connolly.