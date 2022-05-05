Actor Michael Hagerty Dead at 67 – Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Character actor Michael Hagerty, who appeared in episodes of FRIENDS, passed away May 5, 2022 in Los Angeles, just five days before his 68th birthday. No cause of death was given. He was 68.

Hagerty guest-starred in 5 episodes of the mega hit series FRIENDS (1994-2004), as building superintendent “Mr. Treeger”. His appearances on FRIENDS are only a small portion of his decades-long career. Hagerty has also made appearances in TV series and films including CHEERS (1982-1993), OVERBOARD (1987), MARRIED…WITH CHILDREN (1987-1997), FAMILY TIES (1982-1989), MURPHY BROWN (1988-2018), DICK TRACY (1990), ONE GOOD COP (1991), WAYNE’S WORLD (1992), THE WONDER YEARS (1988-1993), SO I MARRIED AN AXE MURDERER (1993), STAR TREK: THE NEXT GENERATION (1987), SEINFELD (1989-1998), BEST LAID PLANS (1999), AUSTIN POWERS: THE SPY WHO SHAGGED ME (1999), CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM (2000-), GLEE (2009-2015), COMMUNITY (2009-2015), THE GOLDBERGS (2013-), SHAMELESS (2011-2021), and SOMEBODY SOMEWHERE (2022).

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Michael Hagerty’s family during their time of grief.