Host of ‘On Democracy with FPWellman’ on Callin’, Democratic Political Consultant & Cofounder of the Beer Hall Project Fred Wellman is the Special Guest on The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show Tuesday May 10, 2022 – Breaking News

The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show Press Release

Host of ‘On Democracy with FPWellman’ on Callin’, Democratic political consultant and Cofounder of the Beer Hall Project Fred Wellman, sits down with “Bad” Brad for a 360 Conversation on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

You will not want to miss this show…

Subscribe now so you will be notified when the show is loaded to the Ringside Report Web TV Channel.

Check out Fred’s website for the Beer Hall Project

Follow Fred on Twitter

Follow “Bad” Brad on Twitter