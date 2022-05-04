Bait and Switch Targets Vulnerable







By Janet Grace

Bait and Switch Advertising has been used to trick vulnerable and trustworthy folks since Thomas Edison scammed the world using Nicholas Tesla’s invention. Nick wanted everyone to be able to use his electrical developments for free. Edison found a way to monetize it and ran with it. This morning, I saw an advertisement for a company searching for people to obtain and test new rechargeable hearing aids. It was 100% complimentary and yes, you got the hearing aids. They even had an office I could go to a few miles away. The truth of the matter was that these new hearing aids would be free for 30 days, but they weren’t free of charge. The misleading advertisement was explained to me by the person who called to reconfirm the appointment.

Concerned about the truth I was disclosing to her about how her company’s advertising firm was doing them a greater harm than good by falsely advertising, I predicted that somebody is going to wind up getting free hearing aids in a settlement, if they do not act on this illegal practice.

Agreeing, she asked if I could send her an email.

I said, I’ve got one better. I’m a writer. I promise not to publish, so I shan’t ‐- with the caveat being that I won’t use her company’s name. They agreed to cease and desist from using that catfishing, bait and switch procedure. I have faith that this particular person will forward this to the appropriate department and they’ll find better wording for their ad.

It only takes one person to do the right thing in life. I; luckily, connected with her.