It doesn’t take much to move humanity forward. It doesn’t take much to do the right thing. It doesn’t take much to help others. It doesn’t take much to be kind.

I’ve been working hard these last few weeks. I love what I do. I help people get from point A to point B. I help anything and everyone I see in my travels, if and when I can.

Just yesterday, my work app revealed a new client waiting for me right where I’d dropped off the last. It gave me zero navigation procedures.

I saw that the client had already been contacted. This means that if we cannot find each other, they will be paying for the time it takes us to connect. I try to reach out to people and ask exactly where they are. Sometimes it works. Sometimes it doesn’t. This time, someone came up to my truck and pointed to a disabled person in a wheelchair, waiting way down the block. I drove over. I apologized for the wait. She cut me off before I could offer her a partial refund, by reprimanding me for not being where she was. Furthermore. she “didn’t know what the hell you were doing way up at the end of the block, because you was supposed to be here.”

I looked her square in the eye, smiled behind my mask, saying: ‘It’s my first time here. Can you forgive me?’

She was shocked. She was also shocked that I was helping her in, that there were special seatbelts installed, designed to allow easy access and use without needing anyone to twist their back muscles to search for the base to secure it. I placed her wheelchair in the cargo area, while offering her a water bottle. She asked how much? I said nothing. It costs you nothing. I thought you might be thirsty waiting for me in the heat. She said: “yes, yes I am. Thank you.” I gave her a water bottle from the cooler, jumped into my truck, and we proceeded to her destination.

She was suddenly intrigued by the complementary tablet installed in the back with games, music, for her enjoyment. She complimented my tricked-out backseat with the full Covid-Proof panel separating the driver and passenger areas. There are coloring books and crayons for children, juice boxes for thirsty toddlers and complimentary granola bars for the hungry.

She began singing to the radio and left laughing at Kevin Hart’s comedy on SiriusXM.

The only thing this cost me was my ego’s POV. The only thing I needed was compassion.

Now that the company is matching me up with those clients requesting me again, I’m sure we’ll be seeing each other at a later date, and we’ll both be delighted. Of this, I am sure.

Have an amazing day peeps. Take one for the team of the world. Make someone previously pissed off, smile today. You’ll be smiling too.

That’s it for now. You know I adore you. I’ll catch you later.

Peace out.

JG )O(