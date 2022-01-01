Build The Wall…







By Joyce Davis

My sister Song works on a farm. One day as we were there weeding the grass and weeds out of the vegetables; a deer walked up. My sister says, “Dang it, he should not be here.” She began to walk towards him to try and scare him away. The deer looked at her like hey new friend. Me being the city girl that I am, was so excited to see a deer close up. “I said aww how adorable he is.” She then said “no it’s not adorable they eat all the stuff that we plant.” I instantly turned into a Republican and said “We need to build a wall.” She said if you go look in the back you will see there is a fence. The fence, wall, will not stop them from getting over.

The way I see things, the land belonged to the deer first. We humans came along and decided to cut down their feeding ground and make it our own. We plant food that they enjoy but then keep them from having it. I know, I get it. The deer don’t work the land so why should they get a free ride?

I know this is not the same argument for immigration but I can’t help but connect the two thoughts. When it comes to this land not one person in the world created it. None of it belongs to us. It was here when we got here and it will remain here when we go. There is a song I can remember singing as a kid in school, “This land is your land, this land is my land, this land was made for you and me.” I don’t know how people got away from that. I don’t know if it was greed, hatred of others, or pure selfishness. Whatever led us here keeps us drawing lines of who can’t eat in our garden. I often wonder if they will remove the phrase from the Statue of Liberty that says “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.” I keep hoping that we would move closer to it but time has shown me too many people would rather build a wall than share what they had no part in creating.