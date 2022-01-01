Ringside Report’s Fight Report of Recent Results and Upcoming Bouts Around The World







By Donald “Braveheart” Stewart

UK – biggest and most notable

Last Friday the 6th of May, in Wolverhampton the EBU female welterweight title fight between Kirstie Bavington and Timea Belik ended in a wide points win for Bavington. We knew that Belik had four years out of the sport, so it is hardly a huge surprise – we kept that one for somewhere in Las Vegas last weekend – but it is a decent in for the local lass,

International headline in the UK

And so, the juggernaut of the pound for pound king had the gloves of his dominance slip from his hands on Saturday the 7th of May at the MGM Grand, Las Vegas when Dmitry Bivol beat Saul “Canelo” Alvarez to successfully defend his WBA super light heavyweight world title on points. All three judges scored it exactly the same way and it was 7 rounds to 5 for the victor – the Russian Bivol.

Canelo wants a rematch and the result prompted Amanda Serrano to suggest a double header rematch with Canelo/Bivol II on the same card as Taylor/Serrano II. I am not sure what Bivol would gain out of facing Canelo again but Canelo will not let it rest – it does not end here he said ominously…

Bivol won well. Canelo took the defeat well. All’s well? Until the next bell sounds and then we get back to the joy of more mayhem!

Fast Forward – the week to come as viewed from one side of the Atlantic

UK – biggest and most notable

This Friday, the 13th of May, at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow, we have the Commonwealth featherweight title fight between champion Nathanial Collins and the undefeated Jacob Robinson. It is Collins’ second defence of the title and should mark him out as a future star in the featherweight division. The British title is vacant and if Collins can get past Robinson, as he is sitting 10th in the BOXREC rankings for the UK at his weight, a British title fight for the Commonwealth games quarter finalist would be just rewards for his stellar effort in the pro ranks thus far. Boxing in his home city, the crowd may make a huge difference for Collins.

International headline in the UK

On Saturday the 14th of May and in Carson, California, all the belts are on the line between Jermell Charlo and Brian Carlos Castano at super welterweight which is a rematch following their draw last time out. Charlo edges this as the favorite but you cannot discount the hunger from Castano. In fact, there are plenty of people who felt he won it the first time out. It was an absolute classic in the ring and we expect it once more. There is little doubt that this should be a massive headliner as it is yet another four-belt fight within the modern era which has managed to get the headlines it deserves. It is also a genuine world level contest with both fighters at their prime. I think Charlo does edge it, but Castano is so dangerous, perhaps we have another talking point from Sunday onwards?

Under the radar

On Friday the 13th of May and on the show in Glasgow super welterweight Kieran Smith is back! Smith caught people’s attention in a Sky show with a showreel knockout a few years ago but since then the career has stalled due to the pandemic and some inaction. What is next is Ismael Seck. There is not likely to be too many headlines grabbed after the fight as Smith should motor on through without issue but the next step for Smith ought to be domestic titles. He is that good.

Mentioned in dispatches.

Also on Friday the 13th of May, at the 02, London, super lightweight Harlem Eubank is in against Sean “Masher” Dodds, welterweight Josh Kelly faces Xhuljo Vrenozi and the British middleweight title is up for grabs between Linus Udofia and Denzel Bentley. Also, at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow, the WBO/IBO female super welterweight title fight is between Hannah Rankin and Alejandra Ayala, whilst in Renfrew, welterweight Willie Limond is back with what is being billed as a farewell fight against CJ Wood. Willie’s son, Jake Limond has Michael Mooney to get past on the same bill!

On Saturday the 14th of May we also have the intriguing match up between Tony Yoka and Martin Bakole which is happening in Paris.

Future History – and the week to follow…

UK – biggest and most notable

Saturday 21st May

We have the light heavyweight contest between Craig Richards and Joshua Buatsi courtesy of DAZN at the 02, London.

International headline in the UK

Friday 20th May

In Bilbao, we have the WBA continental belt in the ring between Kerman Lejarraga and James Metcalf.

Under the radar

Saturday 21st May

In the DAZN show we have the return of the charismatic, Alen Babic and Adam Balski. Their weight category has not been announced – will this be at bridgerweight?

Mentioned in dispatches.

Friday 20th May

There is plenty going on over the weekend and it starts with the EBU flyweight contest in Bilbao, between Angel Moreno and Jaivo Noriega. In York Hall, London, we have the WBC international super bantamweight title on the line with Andrew Cain, as well as the WBC international super bantamweight contest between Brad Foster and Ionut Baluta.

Saturday 21st May

The weekend continues in Arizona providing the WBC interim super middleweight world title clash between David Benavidez and David Lemieux and the WBO interim world title clash between Zhanibek Alimkhanuly and Danny Dignum. In Valencia, Spain, we have the EBU super featherweight title clash between Juan Felix Gomez and Anthony Riviere. In the UK, at the 02 and on the Richards/Buatsi undercard there is cruiserweight Chaevon Clarke, the WBA international title fight between Ellie Scotney and Maria Cecilia Roman at super bantamweight, the world title fight for the WBC and IBF versions of the title at super lightweight between Chantelle Cameron and Victoria Noelia Bustos, and the WBA continental super lightweight fight between Robbie Davies Jr. and Javier Molina.