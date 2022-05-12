“Tremors” Star Fred Ward Dead at 79 – Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Film and television actor Fred Ward, known for his roles in TREMORS (1990) and THE RIGHT STUFF (1983), passed away May 8, 2022. No cause of death was given. He was 79.

Prior to becoming an actor Ward served in the US Air Force for three years and had a stint as a boxer. His acting career began in the early 1970s when he was cast in the film HEARTS OF THE WEST (1975). His first major film role was in the Clint Eastwood vehicle ESCAPE FROM ALCATRAZ (1979).

His additional credits include THE INCREDIBLE HULK (1977-1982), SOUTHERN COMFORT (1981), SILKWOOD (1983), SWING SHIFT (1984), THE HITCHHIKER (1983-1991), BIG BUSINESS (1988), MIAMI BLUES (1990), THE PLAYER (1992), EQUINOX (1992), NAKED GUN 33 1/3: THE FINAL INSULT (1994), TREMORS II: AFTERSHOCKS (1996), BEST MEN (1997), DANGEROUS BEAUTY (1998), THE CROW: SALVATION (2000), SUMMER CATCH (2001), ABANDON (2002), ENOUGH (2002), SWEET HOME ALABAMA (2002), ER (1994-2009), THE UNITED STATES OF TARA (2009-2011), LEVERAGE (2008-2012) and TRUE DETECTIVE (2014-2019).

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Fred Ward’s family during their time of grief.