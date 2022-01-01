





By Joyce Davis

My sister took me to one of her spots of relaxation looking over the river. We bought a sandwich and split it and ate together. It was down a hilly area that I decided would be a perfect opportunity to walk for some exercise.

As I took it all in, I realized how much nature gives to us. We need sunlight for its warmth, vitamin D, and it feeds the plants we eat. Then there are the plants and the trees that offer us food but also provide us with the oxygen we need to breathe. Without water not one of us would be alive. All these things are provided to us by nature. People may charge you access to these things but nature provides it to us for free.

Here is my burning question; why do we treat our host so terribly? We cut trees down to build our homes. We take boat rides back and forth across the ocean leaving our trash and oil in the water. We poison the fish, the birds, and the bees. We cause forest fires that kill the very trees we need to help us breathe.

Most of us don’t think about it. Everything we need is provided for us and it makes it easy to take things for granted. We think good air will always stay good. We think water will always be there. What’s the recipe for water? How do you make air?

Nature deserves to be treated better than we treat it. Do you give back to nature? Do you know how to give back to nature? You could plant trees or a garden. If you stay in an apartment that has no yard, you could take part in a community garden or grow plants. We could all pick up trash whenever we can. There should be no reason for fish having cancer. They do because of trash and pollutants we leave behind.

We only got one planet. It sounds like a cliché but it is the truth. Once it’s gone will that be the end of the human race? Or will the rich people band together and find another suitable planet? Too many are thinking on how we can find another planet to pollute once this one is gone instead of doing everything in our power to protect this one that gives to us so freely.