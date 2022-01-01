Ringside Report’s Fight Report of Recent Results and Upcoming Bouts Around The World







By Donald “Braveheart” Stewart

UK – biggest and most notable

Last Friday, the 13th of May, at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow, the Commonwealth featherweight title fight saw champion Nathanial Collins dominate the undefeated Jacob Robinson and retain the title with a near shut out on all three scorecards. Next, must be the British title, which is currently, vacant and Collins is mandatory.

International headline in the UK

The following evening, on Saturday the 14th of May in Carson, California, Jermell Charlo stopped Brian Carlos Castano at super welterweight which saw him take all the belts in a performance that was both dominant and proved he could learn from their previous fight. Charlo was far in front when he dropped Castano and stopped him in the10th round. . Charlo is the very first undisputed light middleweight champion in the four-belt era with a 10th round knockout. He joins Bernard Hopkins, Terence Crawford, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Scotland’s very own Josh Taylor. A unique membership.

Under the radar

On Friday the 13th of May and on the show in Glasgow I expected the return of super welterweight Kieran Smith but for whatever reason it was not to be. I had wanted to reflect the progress of Kieran as I interviewed him a few years back. But his non-appearance allowed me to include one guy who has a tremendous story to tell. On Saturday the 14th of May Tony Yoka was battered by the Congolese Scot, Martin Bakole in Paris. Bakole did not just win, he stormed through Yoka, dropped him twice but was rewarded by a bizarre and actionable split decision win. This was far more comfortable than the scoring suggested and should have been an emphatic points win. It is perhaps time to replace Mystic Meg the UK doyen of predictions with Billy Nelson. His constant championing of a man who has sparred with both Fury and AJ seems to be an accurate reflection of what Bakole may be capable of.

Mentioned in dispatches.

Also on Friday the 13th of May, at the 02, London, super lightweight Harlem Eubank had a monster stoppage in the 2nd round against Sean “Masher” Dodds, welterweight Josh Kelly had heartache as his opponent, Xhuljo Vrenozi pulled out of the fight ON THE NIGHT – refusing it is believed to leave his hotel room! The British middleweight title was won on a split decision as Linus Udofia lost to Denzel Bentley. whilst at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow, the WBO/IBO female super welterweight title fight was settled with Hannah Rankin stopping Alejandra Ayala, who ended up in hospital afterwards. Finally in Renfrew, welterweight Willie Limond stopped CJ Wood in the 3rd round before son, Jake Limond beat Michael Mooney on points.

Fast Forward – the week to come as viewed from one side of the Atlantic

UK – biggest and most notable

Saturday 21st May

We have the light heavyweight contest between Craig Richards and Joshua Buatsi courtesy of DAZN at the 02, London. Richards did well in his title fight, a year ago, against a certain Mr. Bivol but comes into this fight as the underdog, though Buatsi has not faced such a ferocious fighter as yet. It’s a very decent fight and one where both sides deserve credit for taking what could end up being quite a loss if it were to happen to them. I side with a Buatsi win but Richards has a chance… A real chance and he sent out a warning to Buatsi in fight week to temper down his arrogance as it always comes before a fall…

International headline in the UK

Friday 20th May

In Bilbao, we have the WBA continental belt in the ring between Kerman Lejarraga and James Metcalf. Lejarraga is a fearsome fighter who has already dispatched seven decent British fighters. Metcalf may not even be of their caliber, but Lejarraga has not quite managed to get from being the creditable Spanish bull to fully fledged world title contender. At European level there must come a time when he slows down and somebody takes over – will it be this weekend? I fancy not but the man who could not beat David Avanesyan – twice – looks likely to retain his well won belt, but the future looks uncertain for him, no matter what the result.

Under the radar

Saturday 21st May

In the DAZN show we have the return of the charismatic, Alen Babic and Adam Balski. It is for the WBC silver bridgerweight belt and will put the winner front and center for a tilt at the WBC world bridgerweight title which is held by Oscar Rivas. Babic is ranked number 3, Balski is 15. Babic is a fantastic fighter to watch, and a bomb scare to support. Each time the questions is always – has he learnt from his past mistakes? Each time, the answer is an explosive and brilliantly entertaining night of fighting – I am strapped in and ready!

Mentioned in dispatches.

Friday 20th May

There is plenty going on over the weekend and it starts with the EBU flyweight contest in Bilbao, between Angel Moreno and Jaivo Noriega. In York Hall, London, we also have the WBC international super bantamweight title on the line with Andrew Cain against Luis Moreno, as well as the WBC international super bantamweight contest between Brad Foster and Ionut Baluta.

Saturday 21st May

The weekend continues in Arizona providing the WBC interim super middleweight world title clash between David Benavidez and David Lemieux and the WBO interim world title clash between Zhanibek Alimkhanuly and Danny Dignum. In Valencia, Spain, we have the EBU super featherweight title clash between Juan Felix Gomez and Anthony Riviere. In the UK, at the 02 and on the Richards/Buatsi undercard there is cruiserweight Chaevon Clarke, the WBA international title fight between Ellie Scotney and Maria Cecilia Roman at super bantamweight, the world title fight for the WBC and IBF versions of the title at super lightweight between Chantelle Cameron and Victoria Noelia Bustos, and the WBA continental super lightweight fight between Robbie Davies Jr. and Javier Molina.

Future History – and the week to follow…

UK – biggest and most notable

Saturday 28th May

The most notable event in the UK is the broadcast on BBC Wales of an evening in Swansea of Welsh boxing that includes the Celtic featherweight title fight between Joshua John and Mark McKeown.

International headline in the UK

Saturday 28th May

It has got to be the lightweight title clash for the WBA crown between Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero in New York

Under the radar

Saturday 28th May

The Welsh title fights at welterweight between Jake Tinklin and Lloyd German and at middleweight between Morgan Jones and Gerome Warburton in Swansea as part of the BBC broadcast.

Mentioned in dispatches.

Friday 27th May

6 fights in Rotherham

Saturday 28th May

Cards in the UK in Dunstable, Inverness, Doncaster and Sheffield whilst in New York, the WBA middleweight title fight is between Erislandy Lara and Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan

Sunday 29th May

In Hamburg, there is the IBF female super bantamweight title fight between Phannarai Netisiri and Crystal Garcia Nova.