“ER” Actor John Aylward Dead at 75 – Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Actor John Aylward, known for his role on ER (1994-2009) passed away of natural causes on May 16, 2022 at his home in Seattle. He was 75.

In his native Seattle, Aylward was involved in the theatre during the 1970s. He was a founder of Seattle’s Empty Space Theater and worked regularly as a company member of the Seattle Repertory Theatre.

It was at a 1996 stage production in Los Angeles when he was offered an audition by a producer of the TV series ER. Aylward was ultimately cast in the role of Dr. Donald Anspaugh. Aylward appeared in 74 episodes of the hit medical drama from 1996-2008. Aylward is also known for his guest appearances on THE WEST WING (1999-2006).

His additional TV and film credits include NORTHERN EXPOSURE (1990-1995), TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES III (1993), ARMAGEDDON (1998), SWING VOTE (1999), 3RD ROCK FROM THE SUN (1996-2001), THE FUGITIVE (2000-2001), JUST VISITING (2001), FAMILY LAW (1999-2002), ALLY MCBEAL (1997-2002), THE X-FILES (1993-2018), EVERWOOD (200-2008), THE PRACTICE (1997-2004), DOWN WITH LOVE (2003), NIP/TUCK (2003-2010), NORTH COUNTRY (2005), ALIAS (2001-2006), COLD CASE (2003-2010), MAD MEN (2007-2015), WATER FOR ELEPHANTS (2011), SHAMELESS (2011-2021) and YELLOWSTONE (2018-).

Ringside Report sends our condolences to John Aylward’s family during their time of grief.