Depeche Mode’s Andrew Fletcher Dies at 60 – Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

British musician Andrew Fletcher, co-founder and member of the rock band Depeche Mode, passed away May 26, 2022 of natural causes. He was 60.

Fletcher formed Depeche Mode along with band members Dave Gahan, Martin Gore and Vince Clark, and released their first album “Speak and Spell” in 1981, bringing the band onto the British new wave scene. Fletcher and Depeche Mode produced 14 studio albums, six live albums, ten compilation albums, 55 singles and 70 music videos. Some of the band’s hit singles include “Personal Jesus”, “Master & Servant”, “Just Can’t Get Enough”, “Never Let Me Down”, “Enjoy the Silence” and “Everything Counts”.

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Andrew Fletcher’s family during their time of grief.