Yes Drummer Alan White Dead at 72 – Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

English musician, Alan White, drummer for progressive rock band Yes, passed away at his Seattle-area home after a brief illness. He was 72.

White started as a drummer in his teens when he was in the band the Downbeats. The band became popular in the New Castle area, and performed in men’s clubs and dance halls. He joined Yes in 1972, where he played drums and percussion on over 40 studio and live Yes albums, including “Yes’, “Time and a Word”, “Relayer”, “Classic Yes”, “Big Generator”, “Union”, “Going for the One”, “Tormato”, “Drama”, “Fly From Here” and “Heaven & Earth”.

In addition, White joined John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s Plastic Ono Band. He played drums on the singles “Instant Karma” and “Imagine”, as well as eight of the ten tracks on Lennon’s “Imagine” album. White also performed on over 50 albums by other notable musicians such as George Harrison, Joe Cocker and The Ventures.

White was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, as a member of Yes, in 2017.

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Alan White’s family during their time of grief.