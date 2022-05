“American Graffiti” Actor Bo Hopkins Dies at 84 – Entertainment News

By Geoffrey Huchel

Veteran actor Bo Hopkins, known for his roles in the films AMERICAN GRAFFITI (1973), MIDNIGHT EXPRESS (1978) and THE WILD BUNCH (1969), passed away May 28, 2022, in Van Nuys, California, after suffering a heart attack. He was 84.

Hawkins appeared in more than 100 film and television roles in a career spanning more than 40 years, including THE VIRGINIAN (1962-1971), GUNSMOKE (1955-1975), BONANZA (1959-1973), MOD SQUAD (1968-1973), HAWAII FIVE-O (1968-1980), DAWN: A PORTRAIT OF A TEENAGE RUNAWAY (1976), CHARLIE’S ANGELS (1976-1981), DYNASTY (1981-1989), BLOOD TIES (1991), MURDER, SHE WROTE (1984-1996), PHANTOMS (1998), THE NEWTON BOYS (1998), OPEN WINDOW (2006), and HILLBILLY ELEGY (2020).

