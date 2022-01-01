Ronnie Hawkins, Rockabilly Legend Dies at 87- Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Ronnie Hawkins, the larger-than-life rockabilly singer passed away May 29, in Peterborough, Ontario, Canada after a lengthy illness. He was 87.

The American-Canadian born singer-songwriter’s career, which spanned a half a century, began in Arkansas, where he was born and raised. He found success in Canada, and lived there most of his life. Also known as “Rompin Ronnie”, “Mr. Dynamo” and “The Hawk”, he was a talent scout and mentor for his backing band The Hawks, and was one of the key players in the 1960s rock scene in Toronto. He performed all across North America and released 25 albums.

Mr. Hawkins is considered highly influential in the establishment and evolution of rock music in Canada. He leaves behind a remarkable legacy and will be remembered by the several artists and musicians who he had a hand in helping as they were building their own careers.

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Ronnie Hawkins’s family during their time of grief.