Ringside Report’s Fight Report of Recent Results and Upcoming Bouts Around The World







By Donald “Braveheart” Stewart

UK – biggest and most notable

Saturday 28th May

Being able, at no cost whatsoever to access boxing on the BBC was an absolute joy last week. No subscriptions and no pay as I watch bar to negotiate, my credit card details were kept in my wallet and along with the broadcasts on Channel 5, it all goes to mean meant that we are getting to see some great contests live – and free of charge! Top of the bill was the Celtic featherweight title fight between local lad Joshua John and the boy from Coatbridge, Scotland’s Mark McKeown. In the end, it was a Scottish sporting win as McKeown got the nod from the judges and won the crown live on BBC Wales in Swansea

International headline in the UK

Saturday 28th May

In the end, after all the bluster and the talk, the lightweight title clash for the WBA crown between Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero in New York finished with the three-weight world champion, Davis, stopping his bitter rival, Romero in the 6th round. It was a sweet finish to a bitter week in the fight bubble and Tank Davis needs not a better rivalry but a better belt than the minor WBA one, he defended here. Up until the end, though he was in a real fight as Romero played his part and was ahead on the scorecards but Davis, now outside of the Mayweather Promotions stable, is free but certainly not easy for what comes next.

Under the radar

Saturday 28th May

The Welsh title fights at welterweight between Jake Tinklin and Lloyd German and at middleweight between Morgan Jones and Gerome Warburton in Swansea were also part of the free BBC broadcast. They ended with Germain and Warburton both winning on points. British titles should possibly be next in the planning and given the broadcast exposure from these fights, both of these fighters could prove to be very attractive prospects for the current title holders. Will Denzel Bentley or Ekow Essuman, play ball?

Mentioned in dispatches.

Saturday 28th May

In New York, the WBA middleweight title fight between Erislandy Lara and Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan saw a very competitive and brave O’Sullivan stopped in the 8th round. O’Sullivan will have been paid well for a late notice call up and whilst you always take your chance when it is offered, this may damage any future ambitions for a while. However for Lara there are a few options to be considered now.

Sunday 29th May

In Hamburg, the IBF female super bantamweight title fight between Phannarai Netisiri and Crystal Garcia Nova ended with a 5th round retirement for Nova so Netisiri marches on undefeated.

UK – biggest and most notable

Saturday 4th June

In Cardiff, DAZN have a special night for Welsh super featherweight, Joe Cordina who will take on Kenichi Ogawa for the IBF title. Cordina has flirted around world level and given his opportunity there are plenty who believe his time is now and he shall make the difference in the ring that will bring him his first world title. For DAZN and Matchroom, Cordina has been one of those British fighters, much hyped, but now beginning to blossom. I know very little about the opponent but there is little doubt this shall be tough, but Wales expects that the Welshman shall triumph.

International headline in the UK

Sunday 5th June

Down under, in Melbourne, Devon Haney takes on George Kambosis Jr. for the WBA, WBO and IBF lightweight titles. This is a fantastic contest and given the number of verbal exchanges and their heat over the last week or so, there is no doubt whatsoever that we are awaiting a barn burner. Whether it lives up to its own hype is always debatable before and measured thereafter but the entertainment of the build up has been great. We are also seeing world title boxing back down under in Australia and there are quite a few fights coming up with antipodean fighters that are starting to show they have some depth in both Australia and New Zealand.

Under the radar

Saturday 4th June

In Brentwood, super bantamweight Nina Hughes takes on Eftychia Kathopouli from Glenrothes for the Commonwealth female title. As I have said before, these are the fights we need in the female division as it begins to build the depth in the sport that shows it has a very bright future. We shall obviously, in Scotland, be supporting Kathopouli but with 2 fights and being undefeated, Hughes has people well fancying her for her first title.

Mentioned in dispatches.

Saturday 4th June

Featherweight Skye Nicolson is back against Gabriela Bouvier in Cardiff along with super featherweight Zelfa Barret who faces Faroukh Kourbanov for the EBU title. We also have had announced super bantamweight Galal Yafai on the bill and the WBC international silver title fight shall include the very much fancied and backed Dalton Smith.

In Minnesota, the WBC and WBO belts are on the line at super bantamweight between Stephen Fulton and Daniel Roman whilst my curiosity is piqued at the IBA super welterweight title fight between David Papot and Ahmed Mousaoui.

Sunday 5th June

On the Kambosis Jr./Haney undercard there is the WBC silver and WBO international title fight at bantamweight between Jason Maloney and Aston Palicte whilst at heavyweight Lucas Browne returns to face Junior Fa for the WBA Oceania title.

Future History – and the week to follow…

UK – biggest and most notable

Saturday 11th June

At Wembley cruiserweight Richard Riakporhe finally faces the man who had to pull out the last time, Fabio Turchi in a contest that we are all very keen to see.

International headline in the UK

Tuesday 7th June

In Japan, the massive fight with the smaller weight sees the “monster”, Naoya Inoue taking on Nonito Donaire in a rematch for the WBC, IBF and WBA super bantamweight belts.

Under the radar

Saturday 11th June

We have the return in Telford, of the Scottish light heavyweight, Willy Hutchinson, who last time out failed to deliver. He faces Karel Horejsek in his comeback.

Mentioned in dispatches.

Friday 10th June

In Mexico, we have the WBA super title on the line at super flyweight between Hiroto Kyoguchi and Esteban Bermudez.

Saturday 11th June

There are 9 fights in York Hall, London, 7 contests in Liverpool and a further 9 in Glasgow. Of the headliners we have the debut of Lauren Price and the return of welterweight Chris Kongo facing Sebastian Formello live on Sky, a double bill of British title action at super flyweight between Ijaz Ahmed and Quaise Khademi and at super bantamweight between Marc Leach and Liam Davies, live on BT Sport from Telford. On Channel 5, from Liverpool, it is the return of heavyweight Nathan Gorman against Tomas Selek and there is super flyweight action between Marcel Braithwaite and Thomas Essomba.

In Miami, the heavyweights collide for the lesser WBA belt as Trevor Bryan shall defend against Daniel “Dynamite” Dubois.