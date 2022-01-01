One Year Anniversary with Ringside Report and Many More to Come…







By Joyce Davis

It’s been a year since I have been writing for Ringside Report. I love it so much and I am so grateful to have a platform to share my voice unimpeded.

To “Bad” Brad Berkwitt, I owe thanks and gratitude to you. Out of the blue he asked me if I ever thought about writing. Yes, it’s been a lifelong dream that I never thought I was capable of doing. I told him of my depression and it did not sway him one bit. He encouraged me to use my writing to help me through my disability. I thank you for accepting me and being understanding despite my disability.

There have been many tears this year. My biggest is the death of my sister that still has my heart hurting. Yet through it all I am finding that writing down how I feel is a comfort to me. I am so grateful to be a part of a team that shows true love towards one another. #BBBCrew. I can’t say it without smiling. We come from different walks of life. We’ve seen different things. We are a diverse group. We unite in our cause of moving humanity forward. We unite in our desire to bring the truth to all that will listen.

I look forward to more years to come. I look forward to growing in my writings and in my outlook on the world.

I am fortunate to have a voice. It is an honor. Thank you again, “Bad” Brad Berkwitt for bringing me onboard the best site on the net today, www.ringsidereport.com.

Thank you to my fellow #BBBCrew for making this a fantastic experience.