Award Winning Actor, Writer, Producer and Director Bo Svenson is the Special Guest on The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show Wednesday June 8, 2022







The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show Press Release

Award winning actor, writer, producer and director Bo Svenson sits down with “Bad” Brad for a 360 Conversation Wednesday June 8, 2022.

You will not want to miss this show…

Subscribe now so you will be notified when the show is loaded to the Ringside Report Web TV Channel.

Check out Bo’s website.

Follow “Bad” Brad on Twitter.

#MovingHumanityForward