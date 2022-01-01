





Poem by Joyce Davis

Oh, look another mass shooting and more thoughts and prayers

You blame it on the mentally ill, hell why not the hearing impaired

Blame it on the officer on duty who was there to defend

What do you mean he was not there? Then who did you send?

You are purposely losing the point and focusing on the wrong thing

Why are you falling for the same song they sing?

They divert your attention and I ask you to ask why

Because mothers with raw emotions being filmed as they cry

Need not be talking of bearing their soul

On any meaningful topic that leads to gun control

Talk about anything and everything instead of the real issue

They say what it takes in order to distract you

Another mass shooting, but hey nothing to see here

We protect our rights to bear arms who cares about your fear

Lock kids up in class room but without that CRT

Lock down drills do damage at all to their psyche

When kids generate more funds than the NRA

Maybe then Republicans will have something to say

Until they stand up for America nothing will be achieved

It’s like there is a profit on mothers and families be bereaved

When will they choose life over guns?